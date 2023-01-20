President Sheikh Mohamed declares 2023 the 'Year of Sustainability'

Sheikh Mohamed posted a message online to say the Emirates will continue to support innovation in the field of sustainability

President Sheikh Mohamed said effective climate action requires a shared vision and collective will. Photo: Presidential Court
The National
Jan 20, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed has declared 2023 the “Year of Sustainability”.

Posting online, the UAE leader said that by hosting Cop28, the nation will keep supporting innovation in the sustainability sector.

“2023 is the Year of Sustainability in the UAE,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

“Effective climate action requires a shared vision and collective will.

“As host of Cop28, we are committed to fulfilling our role as a global convener and will continue to support action and innovation in the field of sustainability.”

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will serve as a gateway to Cop28

The message comes one day after the end of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which brought together heads of state, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, senior policymakers and youths to discuss sustainability initiatives and climate action around the world.

The week of events set the stage for this year’s Cop28 climate conference, which aims to bring about decisive action to create a net-zero future.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, unveils the Cop28 logo with President-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Victor Besa / The National

Updated: January 20, 2023, 7:46 AM
