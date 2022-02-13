Kidnapped Syrian child Fawaz released after family pays $200,000 ransom

An eight-year-old Syrian boy whose kidnapping and torture at the hands of an unknown group sparked international outrage has been released, his family says, following the delivery of a $200,000 ransom.

Fawaz Al Qutayfan was kidnapped three months ago. A video released by his kidnappers in early February on social media showed the boy in his underwear, pleading to his abductors to stop beating him.

Fawaz was initially reported missing in Syria’s southern city of Deraa, a suburb of Damascus.

A photo on the Al Qutayfan clan’s Facebook page showed a seemingly healthy Fawaz, sitting on a plastic chair with shelves of medication behind him, presumably at the pharmacy where he was found.

The kidnappers, who local authorities say they apprehended five days ago, had asked for a $200,000 ransom for Fawwaz’s safe return and gave the family until last Wednesday to comply.

The family managed to raise the funds on Monday evening, but had not heard from the kidnappers despite announcing that they were ready for the exchange.

“With continuous follow up and coordination with the Criminal Security Department and Interpol, the international number through which the kidnappers were communicating with the child’s family was monitored,” Deraa Police Commander Brigadier Dirar Al Dandal said.

Once the suspects were identified, local authorities raided the village of Al Katibah in Daraa’s countryside.

“Four people were arrested, including the main person who was linked to the phone number used to contact the family,” Brig Al Dandal told state media.

Tension had mounted as no word on Fawaz’s status was heard, despite the deadline passing.

The kidnappers instructed the Qutayfan family to meet them on the Deraa-Damascus motorway at 5pm on Friday — but the gang did not show up.

A new date was set for Saturday at a pharmacy in Nawa at noon.

“They demanded that the father go to Nawa — and identified an area near a grain silo on the road towards Quneitera. With the arrival of the child’s father and mother with the ransom, the kidnappers released the child,” Brig Al Dandal said, adding that the police refrained from intervening in the exchange out of concern for the boy’s well-being.

The boy’s uncle, Mussab, told The National last week that the family had sold land and gold to raise the funds — and that they had not co-operated with local law enforcement to avoid risking Fawaz’s life.

It remains unclear how the money exchanged hands.

Fawaz was last seen on November 2 on his way home from school when a gang of three men and one woman, with their faces hidden on two motorcycles, abducted the boy. His sister was with him at the time.

Fawaz is the only boy among three siblings.