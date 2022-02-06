Outrage over video of child tortured by kidnappers in Syria

Footage of a child being beaten, purportedly by his kidnappers in Syria, has caused outrage as people on social media voiced their concern for the boy.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights posted the video on its website on Friday. It claimed eight-year-old “Fawwaz Qutayfan” was being hurt on camera to persuade his family to pay a ransom of about $150,000.

#SOHR Kidnapped three months ago | Kidnappers torture child from #Daraa to force his family to pay ransomhttps://t.co/BjO0SO5hKm — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) February 3, 2022

The child had been taken by masked men from his home town in Daraa, in Syria's south, in November.

On Twitter, a number of posts with the '#SaveFawazAlQatifan', highlighted his plight. Many shared the video.