Outrage over video of child tortured by kidnappers in Syria

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says eight-year-old taken from home town in Daraa in November

Syria's southern province of Daraa. Photo: AFP
The National
Feb 6, 2022

Footage of a child being beaten, purportedly by his kidnappers in Syria, has caused outrage as people on social media voiced their concern for the boy.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights posted the video on its website on Friday. It claimed eight-year-old “Fawwaz Qutayfan” was being hurt on camera to persuade his family to pay a ransom of about $150,000.

The child had been taken by masked men from his home town in Daraa, in Syria's south, in November.

On Twitter, a number of posts with the '#SaveFawazAlQatifan', highlighted his plight. Many shared the video.

Updated: February 6th 2022, 6:35 PM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Jordan's foreign minister tells of increased drugs threat from Syria
An image that illustrates this article Iraq to receive hundreds of stolen artefacts from Lebanon
An image that illustrates this article Outrage over video of child tortured by kidnappers in Syria
An image that illustrates this article Death of Rayan, 5, crushes hearts in Morocco