Gaza endures one of war's bloodiest nights with 400 dead

Civilians in Gaza endured one of the bloodiest nights since the war with Israel began on Sunday, with more than 400 people killed in attacks by Israeli warplanes, Palestinian news agency Wafa said on Monday.

The attacks hit Jabalia and Beit Lahia in the north, Al Wusta and Al Rimal neighbourhood, Al Shati camp in the west and Khan Younis and Rafah in the south within the space of 24 hours.

Many of those killed and wounded were women and children.

About 5,000 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in Gaza during Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Israeli jets bombed Al Shifaa hospital complex in central Gaza city on Sunday. Al Shifaa is sheltering civilians, most of whom are wounded and in need of treatment, as well as medical staff, according to Wafa.

The compound of Al Quds hospital in Tal Al Hawa district in west of Gaza was hit for a second time.

A doctor at the Al Aqsa Hospital said 65 per cent of the casualties taken to the hospital overnight were children, reports said.

Israeli warplanes were “aiming to cause confusion in the health system by directly threatening hospitals with evacuation and bombing, or by bombing nearby areas”, said Wafa.

Emergency departments across the majority of hospitals face a shortage of fuel, power, medical supplies and even doctors and health workers.

