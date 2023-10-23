Israel-Gaza war live: Israel shells Lebanon and Gaza as second convoy enters from Egypt

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/XWIE4ZAXJVBD3E7IYVBVNIKXWU.jpg"><figcaption>Trucks carrying aid enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing with Egypt. AFP</figcaption></figure>A second convoy of humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Sunday night, delivering aid to the besieged strip.&nbsp;Fourteen lorries passed through Egypt’s Rafah crossing, following a convoy of 20 vehicles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p><p>The UN estimates Gaza needs about 100 lorryloads a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million residents, almost half of whom are believed to have been displaced by Israeli air strikes.&nbsp;</p><p>Hospitals are the top priority, as the health ministry has warned 140 people - including 130 prematures babies in incubators - will die when fuel reserves run out.&nbsp;</p><p>No fuel has entered the Gaza Strip so far, according to the UN’s relief agency for Palestinian refugees, which said on Sunday it only had fuel for the next three days.&nbsp;</p><p>UN chief Martin Griffiths said the latest delivery was "another small glimmer of hope for the millions of people in dire need of humanitarian aid. But they need more, much more."</p>