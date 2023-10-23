LATEST UPDATES
The first trucks carrying humanitarian aid head to Deir Al-Balah after crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Gaza, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. A small amount of vital aid moved into Gaza from Egypt for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war erupted two weeks ago, fulfilling a key demand of US, European and Arab leaders as the humanitarian situation in the besieged territory worsens. Photographer: Ahmad Salem / Bloomberg

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel shells Lebanon and Gaza as second convoy enters from Egypt

A second convoy of 14 aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing on Sunday night

  • Second aid convoy enters Gaza
  • UN estimates Gaza needs about 100 lorryloads a day to meet needs
  • Israel shells Lebanon and Gaza overnight
  • US 'ready to respond' if personnel are targeted
  • Air strikes reported near Gaza's Al Shifa hospital
Israel's Iron Dome air defence system fires a missile above Ashkelon to intercept a rocket fired from Gaza. AP

Updated: October 23, 2023, 4:34 AM