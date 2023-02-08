Lebanese ministers head to Syria after earthquake

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey

Lebanon is sending a high-level delegation to Damascus on Wednesday to see how Beirut can assist neighbouring Syria following the earthquake in Turkey that has killed about 10,000 people.

Thousands remain missing and many buildings in Syria and Turkey have been reduced to rubble.

The ministerial delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamieh, the latter tasked by the Lebanese Cabinet as main point of contact between Lebanon and Syria over relief efforts.

Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar and officials from the Lebanese health ministry will also be part of the team.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he decided to form the delegation as an expression of support for Syria.

Mr Hamieh earlier waived taxes and fees for any humanitarian aid arriving at Lebanon’s ports and airports that is headed to Syria.

Dozens of soldiers and members of Civil Defence, which carries out search and rescue operations as well as fighting fires, have arrived in Turkey and Syria to assist relief efforts.

While people in Lebanon were shaken from their sleep in the early hours of Monday, the earthquake has had minimal damage on the country so far.

What relief Lebanon, itself suffering from a severe financial crisis and home to more than one million Syrian refugees, can provide to Turkey and Syria remains unclear.

At least six Lebanese citizens are believed to have died in Turkey and Syria because of the earthquake and its aftershocks. A few more remain missing.