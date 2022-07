Lebanon has more optimism than ever about reaching a deal with Israel to delineate their shared maritime border under US mediation, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Friday.

"There has never been optimism to the extent that there is today," Mr Bou Habib said. US energy envoy Amos Hochstein, who has been mediating the indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, will arrive in Beirut this weekend to continue talks with Lebanese officials.