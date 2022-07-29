‘Beyond the Headlines’: How Lebanon’s crisis affects mental health and fuels substance use

For nearly three years, Lebanon has been steadily collapsing under the weight of a financial crisis that is one of the worst in the modern world. But what is life like for those who have to live through the situation on the ground?

To be Lebanese is to navigate a slew of daily challenges caused by the economic rupture. So people have developed coping mechanisms. And they’re not always healthy. Experts say mental health is declining, and substance use is on the rise.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Nada Homsi takes a look at Lebanon’s hidden psychological crisis.