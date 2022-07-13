Nasrallah on Lebanon-Israel maritime border: 'War is preferable to starvation'

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday threatened Israel with military escalation and warned that if Lebanon was not allowed to extract resources from their disputed maritime border, “no one will".

“If we get to place where we cannot even save ourselves by extracting our own gas and oil resources, then no one will have the right to extract gas and oil,” Mr Nasrallah said in a televised address.

He implied that the troubled country had nothing to lose if it were to go to war over the Lebanon-Israel maritime demarcation.

Mr Nasrallah’s speech was a strategic one, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, which was considered a victory by the militant group.

It also coincided on the eve of US President Joe Biden’s first trip to the Middle East since he was elected.

Mr Biden arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for what will be a two-day visit with Israeli officials before he meets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.

From Israel, Mr Biden will fly to Saudi Arabia for talks with Gulf allies, where he is widely expected to discuss the global fuel shortage.

Mr Nasrallah suggested taking advantage of the global fuel shortage caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“If there wasn’t a war in Ukraine, Europe and the West wouldn't have such an immediate need for petrol,” he said.

Tensions were sparked last month between Lebanon and neighbouring Israel when an Israeli production vessel approached Karish, a gasfield near the disputed maritime border.

The presence of the ship threatened to fully derail indirect negotiations between the two countries, which had been stalled since last year.

The move also prompted Hezbollah to send three reconnaissance drones over the gasfield last week, which Israel shot down.

Mr Nasrallah acknowledged the operation in his speech, saying it act was intended to create a sense of insecurity for the ship’s operators.

In another speech last month, he had warned the ship’s operators to leave the area or “face consequences.”

Experts say the EU has been compelled to seek other sources of natural gas as the Ukraine war spelt the end of Europe’s reliance on Russian natural gas.

But as Israel seeks to use its gasfields for economic gain, so does Lebanon.

Since 2019, the small Mediterranean country has suffered one of the most severe economic crises to hit the world since the mid-19th century.

According to the UN, about 80 per cent of the previously upper-middle-income nation’s population has slipped into poverty.

Lebanon suffers from chronic shortages of fuel, power, water, wheat and medicine.

The local currency has plunged in value by more than 90 per cent, while prices for goods and services have soared because of severe inflation.

In short, the country is collapsing, with few opportunities for imminent rescue.

Mr Nasrallah referred to potential gas finds in Lebanon's waters as a “golden opportunity” to rescue the country — a view articulated by many politicians in the past few months.

“We’ll flip the table on the entire world,” he said. “Going to war would be honorable if the only other choice is for the Lebanese to starve.”