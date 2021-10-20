Top US energy adviser in Lebanon for power crisis talks

The US senior adviser for global energy security will discuss potential solutions to Lebanon’s energy crisis in a meeting with Lebanon’s foreign minister on Wednesday.

The meeting comes after petrol shortages plunged the country in intermittent darkness for the past six months.

Amos Hochstein will also touch upon maritime border demarcations with Israel after indirect talks mediated by the US broke down in May. He arrived in Beirut on Tuesday.

The US embassy said in a statement that Mr Hochstein will “discuss sustainable solutions to Lebanon’s energy crisis”.

His visit is part of a wider US effort against a push by Hezbollah for Lebanon to import Iranian fuel defying US sanctions.

The group has presented Iranian fuel as a solution to Lebanon’s energy crisis, caused by a scarcity of foreign currency reserves after two years of economic meltdown.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said last week that Lebanon should request US sanctions waivers to import Iranian fuel. The group has been trucking Iranian petrol illegally through Syria since August.

The Lebanese government said it was not involved in those operations.

The US has pushed for a deal to provide Egyptian gas to Jordan, where it will be used to generate electricity that can be transferred to Lebanon through Syria.

Mr Hochstein’s visit will also “underscore the Biden Administration’s willingness to help Lebanon and Israel find a mutually agreeable solution to their shared maritime boundary,” the US embassy said.

Lebanon and Israel do not have diplomatic ties and are technically still at war. The two countries have yet to officially demarcate their land and maritime borders.

US-mediated talks to demarcate sea borders broke down in May after Lebanon expanded claims over disputed areas.

The dispute has delayed hydrocarbon exploration for Lebanon in those areas while Israel has begun tapping into hydrocarbon discoveries.