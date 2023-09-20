Jordanian MP charged with smuggling guns into West Bank goes on trial

The trial of a Jordanian MP who was charged with smuggling weapons into the Israeli-occupied West Bank will begin in a security court on Wednesday, official television said.

The case of Imad Adwan, who comes from an influential clan, has highlighted Jordan’s complex ties with Israel and tribal dynamics that affect the political system in the kingdom.

No media, nor anyone other than Mr Adwan’s lawyer, are allowed at trial, similar to most cases handled by the security court. Thirteen accused accomplices, who have not been identified, are being tried with him.

In April, Israeli security personnel arrested Mr Adwan at the Allenby Bridge on the Jordan river that separates the two countries. He was later handed over to Jordanian authorities.

In his car were 194 handguns and 12 rifles, according to Israeli media, which based its reports on a Shin Bet investigation.

Mr Adwan sat on the parliament’s Palestine Committee, which monitors Israeli violations in occupied Palestinian territories, in line with official Jordanian policy of denouncing Israeli pressure on the West Bank and Gaza.

Jordan, however, has close security co-operation with Israel and the countries are main recipients of US aid.

When Mr Adwan was arrested in April, members of his tribe staged protests in the Jordan Valley and sought to portray him as a resistance hero.

The Adwans, together with other tribes east of the River Jordan, played a main role in the formation of Jordan as a British protectorate in 1921 and became the main strata underpinning the security forces.

All significant powers in Jordan are with King Abdullah II. The 130-member parliament, which is comprised mainly of tribal deputies, is awarded airtime in state media, helping to raise the profile of its members and perceived societal status.

Among the perks of being in the legislature is a diplomatic passport, which Mr Adwan is suspected of having used to facilitate smuggling.

According to the Jordanian indictment against him, Mr Adwan received a commission of $1,400 for every piece of weaponry and $700 for every kilogram of gold he smuggled in his car.

The vehicle, a Lexus, received “special treatment” at the crossing, according to the document.

The weapons it was alleged to be carrying when Mr Adwan was arrested on April 22 were supplied by a gun dealer in the city of Madaba near Amman and packed in two suitcases.

“He aroused the suspicion of the Israeli authorities,” the indictment said.