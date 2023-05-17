Jordanian MP Imad Al Adwan charged with trying to smuggle guns into West Bank

A Jordanian MP was charged for trying to smuggle weapons into the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Tuesday, his lawyer said.

Imad Al Adwan, 35, was detained at the Israel-administered Allenby Crossing between Jordan and the West Bank on April 22.

Security forces allegedly found 12 rifles and 194 pistols in his car, Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency said at the time.

He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

“Imad Al Adwan appeared today before the state security court and was questioned by the prosecutor following the confiscation of firearms and gold in his possession by the Israeli authorities,” lawyer Ali Al Mubaeedin told AFP.

Israel later handed him over to Jordanian authorities.

The MP is charged with exporting weapons with the intention of illegal use and committing acts likely to disrupt public order and threaten the security of the country.

In 1994, Jordan became the second Arab country to recognise and sign a peace treaty with neighbouring Israel, after Egypt.

Jordan's official Petra news agency reported earlier that “other defendants admitted to trading and smuggling weapons, gold and e-cigarettes in association” with Mr Al Adwan.

'Pigeons, e-cigarettes and gold' smuggled

Jordanian Parliament Speaker Ahmad Safadi told local media that after Mr Al Adwan's release by Israel, the legislature had voted to strip him of immunity from prosecution, following a court request.

Mr Al Adwan is a lawyer and member of the Jordanian parliament's Palestine committee.

Since February 2022, Mr Al Adwan used his diplomatic passport 12 times to smuggle various goods, including “pigeons, electronic cigarettes and gold”, Shin Bet said.

From the beginning of this year, he began smuggling weapons across the border “out of greed, and received large sums of money”, it added.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War. The territory has seen worsening violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year.