MP Imad Adwan being treated well by Israel after arrest, Jordan says

A Jordanian MP arrested by Israel on suspicion of smuggling gold and weapons is in good health and his rights are being respected, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The kingdom's ambassador in Tel Aviv visited Imad Adwan, who told him he was "in good health and that he is not exposed to any harmful measures", a ministry statement said.

READ MORE Inside the Jordanian monarchy's relationship with Al Aqsa

His case highlights challenges to 29 years of peace between Jordan and Israel. The countries co-operate on security matters although a large proportion of Jordan's population are of Palestinian origin and Jordan often criticises Israel's positions on the Palestinian right of self-determination.

Mr Adwan belongs to a powerful tribe from the eastern bank of the Jordan River, where tribes have formed the bedrock of support for the Hashemite monarchy and underpinned the security forces since Jordan was created as a British protectorate in 1921.

Israel arrested Mr Adwan on Sunday on suspicion of smuggling weapons and 100kg of gold as he crossed by car into the occupied West Bank, Jordanian officials and media close to the government in Amman said.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said Ghassan Majali, the kingdom's ambassador in Israel, "spoke in detail with Deputy Adwan about the conditions of his apprehension and the procedures for interrogating him".

"He ascertained from him that the conditions of his apprehension conform to his legal and humanitarian rights," the statement said, without mentioning where Mr Adwan was being detained.

"The deputy asked the ambassador to assure his family that he is in good health," the ministry said.

The two countries share a 480km border, much of which runs alongside the Jordan River and the occupied West Bank. Mr Adwan was arrested as he was driving over the Allenby Bridge.

Israeli authorities did not officially release details on what Mr Adwan was allegedly carrying.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen sought to play down any possible damage to relations with Jordan, although he was quoted as saying that Mr Adwan should stand trial.

Mr Adwan sits on the parliament's Palestine Committee, which monitors developments in occupied Palestinian territory.

The 130-member parliament, composed mainly of tribal members, has no say over foreign policy, with all significant powers in Jordan lying with King Abdullah.

The legislature often holds sessions where MPs make anti-Israeli speeches and voice support for Palestinian rights.