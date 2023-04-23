Jordan says MP arrested by Israel on suspicion of smuggling weapons into West Bank

Israel has arrested a member of Jordan's parliament on suspicion of smuggling weapons and 100 kilograms of gold as he crossed by car into the occupied West Bank, Jordanian officials and media said on Sunday.

The parliamentarian, Imad Adwan, is being held by Israel and Jordanian authorities are working to find out the details of the issue, Foreign Ministry spokesman Sinan Majali said.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Mr Adwan sits on the Jordanian parliament's Palestine Committee, which monitors Israeli actions in the holy city but has no say on foreign policy. He is also a member of one of the tribes that form the backbone of the security forces and the core of support for the Jordanian political system.

Ammon, a Jordanian news site close to the government, said Mr Adwan was arrested on Allenby Bridge, which connects Jordan with the occupied West Bank. Citing parliamentary sources, it said the weapons and gold were found in his car. It published a photo purportedly showing an Israeli security officer examining a dozen seized handguns.

Jordan and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1994, and have co-ordinated closely on security matters despite sharp political differences over the issue of Palestinian statehood and rights. Their citizens can travel between the two counties after obtaining a visa.