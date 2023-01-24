Jordan's King Abdullah meets Israeli PM Netanyahu in Amman

Jordan's King Abdullah met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Amman on Tuesday to discuss “respecting the historical and legal status quo in Al Aqsa Mosque”, the Royal Palace said, three weeks after regional tension resurfaced over Israeli action near the site.

It was the first meeting between the Israeli Prime Minister and an Arab leader since Mr Netanyahu returned to power, forming the most right-wing government in Israel's history at the end of last year.

Jordan, which has had diplomatic relations with Israel since 1994, has kept open channels with previous governments led by Mr Netanyahu and other right-wing Israeli politicians.

Palestinians in Al Aqsa mosque compound after Friday's noon prayer in Jerusalem, January 6, 2023.

But a visit on January 3 by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the religious compound housing the Al Aqsa Mosque was strongly condemned by the kingdom, which called it a breach of international law.

Other Arab countries also condemned the visit and a UN Security Council meeting was convened to discuss it, helping defuse tensions.

In a separate incident last week, Israeli police intercepted Jordan's ambassador on his way to the mosque, leading the Foreign Ministry to summon Israel's ambassador to Jordan.

The palace said the king told Mr Netanyahu about “the need to maintain calm and cease all acts of violence, in order to pave the way for a political horizon for the peace process”.

He “reaffirmed Jordan’s steadfast position in support of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital”.

Jordan says it has custodianship over Al Aqsa, a claim supported by Arab League states and western powers. The mosque and other holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City were captured by Israel in the 1967 war.

The 1994 peace treaty between Jordan and Israel, however, states that Israel respects a “special role” for Jordan in Muslim sites in Jerusalem but does not directly endorse the kingdom’s claims of custodianship.

A large proportion of Jordan's 10 million population is of Palestinian origin, descendants of refugees who fled their homes when Israel was created in 1967, and when Israel captured most of historical Palestine in the 1967 war.

Jordanian officials fear a perceived Israeli land grab in East Jerusalem and other occupied territories could eventually prompt another Palestinian exodus to the kingdom.

Mr Netanyahu, the veteran hardline politician, has been a fixture of Israel's political landscape for much of the past 27 years. King Abdullah succeeded his father, the late king Hussein, in 1999.

Jordan's intelligence chief Ahmad Husni, and “the accompanying Israeli delegation” attended the meeting, the palace said.