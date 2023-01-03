UAE and Jordan ministers condemn Israeli official's visit to Al Aqsa

The Foreign Ministers of the UAE and Jordan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Ayman Al Safadi, have stressed their countries' condemnation at Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The two top diplomats said by phone that the move by the Israeli minister was "a violation of the international law and a grave escalation", state news agency Wam reported.

They also stressed the need to stop all breaches at Al Aqsa Mosque, urging Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo, and to not compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration.

They stressed the need to further promote the efforts aimed at achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They underscored the need to stop all illegal Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution.

Sheikh Abdullah called for Jordan's role in caring for the sanctities and endowments to be respected in accordance with the international law and the existing historical status quo.

Mr Al Safadi affirmed that Jordan will continue to devote all of its capabilities to protect the holy sites and ensure respect for the existing historical and legal status quo therein.

He warned of the seriousness of the Israeli breaches at Al Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier in the day, Mr Ben-Gvir visited Al Aqsa compound, surrounded by heavy security after Palestinian warnings against his presence at the site,

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned it as “an unprecedented provocation”.

The move could result in violence and put Israel at odds with Jordan, which denounced the visit. Authorities said they “condemned” his “storming” of Al Aqsa.

The UAE was among several Gulf countries to respond to the visit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation called on Israel to “assume responsibility for reducing escalation and instability in the region”.

The ministry “reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there”.

During their talks on Tuesday, Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Al Safadi also reviewed means of advancing bilateral relations between the two nations across various fields.

They tackled regional and international issues of mutual concern, reaffirming their countries' continued efforts towards resolving regional crises and achieving security and stability in the region.