Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

They discussed how co-operation has increased since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah met Mr Netanyahu on Friday during his official visit to Israel and said bilateral relations were growing at all levels.

They talked about the situation in the Middle East and efforts to achieve peace and stability.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the efforts made by Mr Netanyahu that contributed to the signing of the accords.

Sheikh Abdullah said the partnership between the two countries was a model to be emulated for constructive and fruitful co-operation at all levels.

Mr Netanyahu welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah, which coincides with the second anniversary of the signing of the accords.

He said co-operation between the countries in the past two years led to remarkable development in several fields that supported development and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, and Mohamed Al Khaja, the UAE's ambassador to Israel.