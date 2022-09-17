Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli ministers in Tel Aviv

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met several Israeli ministers in Tel Aviv.

He arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a trip to mark the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords and was accompanied by a high-level delegation, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah met Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to review co-operation in several fields, with an emphasis on defence.

Sheikh Abdullah said the visit would open new prospects of co-operation between the two countries.

Ms Shaked welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and the UAE delegation and said the countries were keen to strengthen relations.

Sheikh Abdullah also met Merav Michaeli, Israel's Minister of Transport. They discussed sustainable transport and road safety.

Sheikh Abdullah said both countries shared a common will to further increase co-operation.

He said the signing of the accords motivated the countries to push ahead with sustainable partnerships that supported prosperity and development.

Ms Michaeli said strengthening co-operation in the transport sector would be an important area to stimulate economic growth.

Sheikh Abdullah also met Israeli Minister of Finance Avigdor Lieberman and reviewed co-operation in several fields including economy, finance and investment.

He also held talks with Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the trip to Israel.

The UAE delegation included Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, and Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive of flydubai.