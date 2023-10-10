Iraqi leader Al Sudani in Moscow to discuss Middle East situation with Putin

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An Iraqi government official said that during the two-day visit Mr Al Sudani will engage in high-level talks with Russian officials.

The countries will discuss co-operation in different fields – mainly the economy and energy, said the official.

On Monday, the Kremlin said Mr Putin will hold talks with Mr Al Sudani on issues including the developing situation in the Middle East.

“Issues of developing multifaceted Russian-Iraqi co-operation, as well as current topics on the international agenda, primarily the situation in the Middle East, will be discussed in detail,” the Kremlin said.

The meeting will take place against the backdrop of the war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza that has seen thousands killed since the weekend.

Mr Putin, who will be meeting Mr Al Sudani for the first time on Tuesday, said last week that he expected the meeting to be “productive and timely”.

The leaders will again meet on Wednesday when both will take part in an energy forum, the Kremlin added.

Russian investments in Iraq are believed to be worth more than $13 billion, mostly in the oil industry.

Russia's biggest oil company Rosneft has been making deals with the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq since at least 2017, pumping in billions of dollars in oil producing and shipping infrastructure.

Russia's Lukoil now produces some 480,000 barrels per day of oil at Iraq's southern West Qurna 2 oilfield, while Russia's Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the gas giant Gazprom, is involved in the Badra oilfield project in eastern Iraq and two fields in Iraqi Kurdistan.