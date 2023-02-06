Russia’s Sergey Lavrov visits Iraq for talks on energy and regional issues

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Iraq on Sunday for talks on energy and food security in view of the Ukraine conflict. He discussed ways for Baghdad to handle Russian financial payments to the country in light of global sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Lavrov landed in Baghdad late on Sunday at the head of a large delegation that includes oil and gas companies and investors, according to Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al Sahaf.

Mr Lavrov had a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid and Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Hussein said his country’s position remained clear when it came to the war on Ukraine.

“Iraq's position is clear on wars. We call for ending the crisis through dialogue,” Mr Hussein told reporters.

Mr Lavrov said Russia supported Iraq's position calling for peace between Russia and Ukraine. He said Russia was “continuing to co-ordinate with the Iraqi side on regional issues, especially the Palestinian issue”.

Mr Al Sahaf told AFP that Baghdad favoured “any dialogue making it possible to defuse this escalation and alleviate crises … particularly in the food and energy sectors”.

Global food and energy prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Mr Al Sahaf said the Russian minister's visit “confirms Iraq's openness to all of its partners and friends”, the official Iraqi News Agency reported.

He also underlined the importance of “attracting investment … notably in energy”.