Iraq reassures foreign diplomatic missions of their security after Swedish embassy stormed

Iraq on Saturday reassured diplomatic missions in the country of their security, saying the government would not allow a recurrence of the storming of the Swedish embassy.

The Foreign Ministry statement came a day after hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in the capital of Baghdad and started a fire in protest against plans to burn a copy of the Quran in Stockholm.

"The Iraqi government is fully committed to the Vienna Convention that regulates diplomatic relations among countries and assures all resident diplomatic missions of their security and protection," Reuters reported, citing the ministry statement.

"What happened to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Baghdad cannot be repeated, and any similar act will be subject to legal accountability," it added.

On Friday, the UAE summoned the Swedish charges d'affaires and handed her a note of protest against the repeated attacks and abuses on the Quran, state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE strongly condemned the decision of the Swedish government to continue to allow such acts to occur and stressed that Sweden has disregarded its international responsibilities and demonstrated a lack of respect for social values in this regard.

Iraq on Friday called for an Islamic summit to discuss the desecration, as Sweden temporarily moved its embassy in Iraq to Stockholm.

Ahmed Al Sahaf, a spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, told The National early on Friday that Minister Fuad Hussein had called for an emergency session of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation.

“Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is intensifying his efforts with our Arab and Islamic counterparts to hold the Islamic Summit Conference and have an emergency session at a ministerial level to discuss the repercussions of Islamophobia and the burning of the Quran,” Mr Al Sahaf said.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء، القائد العام للقوات المسلحة @mohamedshia يوجّه القوات الأمنية بحماية جميع الممتلكات العامة والخاصة، والتأكيد على أنّ أية ممارسة تخرج عن الإطار العام لحرية التعبير، ضمن حدوده المسموح بها دستورياً، سيتمّ التعامل معها وفقاً للقانون، وبما يحفظ الحقوق العامة… pic.twitter.com/c8ptqPXqpq — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) July 20, 2023

On Thursday, an activist had desecrated the Quran in Stockholm for the second time in weeks, defying condemnation from Iraq where Sweden's ambassador was expelled in protest.

Iraq asked the ambassador to leave its territory and recalled its charge d’affaires from Stockholm as the stunt took place outside its diplomatic mission in Sweden.

Salwan Momika kicked the Quran around on a patch of grass as police looked on, after they had granted him a permit to hold a gathering outside the Stockholm embassy.

The holy book was not set on fire.

Baghdad had said it was prepared to cut diplomatic ties with Sweden over the sensitive issue of desecrating holy books.

People took to the streets in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon on Friday in protest on Friday.

In Baghdad's Sadr City, demonstrators burnt the Swedish flag and chanted: “Yes, yes to the Quran, no, no to Israel.”

A Lebanese man takes part in a demonstration in Beirut called by Hezbollah to condemn the desecration of the Quran in Sweden. Reuters

In Lebanon, thousands gathered at a protest called by the Iran-backed militia and political party Hezbollah, with demonstrators brandishing copies of the holy book and chanting: “With our blood, we protect the Quran.” Some also burnt Swedish flags.

Iran's capital Tehran and other cities also saw demonstrations that were aired on state television.

The UAE summoned Sweden's ambassador and handed her a note of protest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Liselott Andersson was informed of the UAE's strong condemnation of her country's government "allowing repeated attacks on copies of the Quran", the statement read.

Qatar summoned Sweden's ambassador to hand him a protest note over the desecration of the Quran in Stockholm, the foreign ministry said.

The Qatari foreign ministry said it would demand Swedish authorities take “all the necessary measures to stop these shameful acts”.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday summoned the Swedish charge d'affaires in Riyadh and handed them a note of protest, the foreign ministry said.