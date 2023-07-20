Iraq condemns attacks on Swedish embassy in Baghdad

Iraq condemned on Thursday the storming of the Swedish embassy by protesters in Baghdad, who also set it on fire, ahead of a planned burning of the Quran in Sweden.

"This act comes in the context of assaulting diplomatic missions and threatening their security," Iraq's foreign ministry said.

The government has instructed security officials to open an urgent investigation and "take all the necessary measures to identify the perpetrators of this act and hold them to account," the ministry said.

Staff at the embassy are safe, Sweden's foreign ministry said.

The protest was called by supporters of Shiite populist cleric Moqtada Al Sadr ahead of a planned burning of the Islamic holy book.

Swedish authorities approved an assembly to be held later on Thursday outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, where organisers had planned to burn a copy of the Qoran, as well as an Iraqi flag.

A Telegram channel aligned with Mr Al Sadr, called One Baghdad, showed people gathering around the embassy at about 1am on Thursday and storming it about an hour later.

They have been angered by events in Sweden.

Iraqi riot police fired water cannon to disperse demonstrators away from the embassy while security forces armed with electric batons chased protesters, an AFP photographer on the scene said.

"We are mobilised today to denounce the burning of the Quran, which is all about love and faith," protester Hassan Ahmed told AFP. "We demand that the Swedish government and the Iraqi government stop this type of initiative."

Several lorries to extinguish the fire had arrived at the embassy, where skirmishes between Iraqi security forces and demonstrators had broken out, an AFP photographer said.

It was not immediately clear whether the embassy was empty at the time of the attack or if staff had been evacuated.