Iraq calls for Islamic summit after Quran desecration in Sweden

Iraq on Friday called for an Islamic summit to discuss the desecration of the Quran in Sweden, as tensions between Stockholm and Baghdad rose this week.

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has called for an emergency session of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC), ministry spokesman Ahmed Al Sahaf told The National early on Friday.

"Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is intensifying his efforts with our Arab and Islamic counterparts to hold the Islamic Summit Conference and have an emergency session at a ministerial level to discuss the repercussions of Islamophobia and the burning of the Quran,” Mr Al Sahaf said.

Mr Hussein has made several calls to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and Jordan to discuss holding the meeting.

The minister called for support for his country’s position on insults to the Quran, he said.

Saudi Arabia agreed to hold the emergency meeting and “take the necessary measures collectively".

The call comes as an activist in Stockholm on Thursday desecrated the Quran for the second time in weeks, defying condemnation from Iraq where Sweden's ambassador was expelled in protest.

Iraq asked the ambassador to leave its territory and recalled its charge d’affaires from Stockholm as the stunt took place outside its diplomatic mission in Sweden.

Salwan Momika kicked the Quran around on a patch of grass as police looked on, after they had granted him a permit to hold a gathering outside the Stockholm embassy. The holy book was not set on fire.

Reports that Swedish authorities would permit the protest on grounds of free speech led to hundreds of Iraqis storming and torching Sweden's Baghdad embassy in a chaotic pre-dawn attack on Thursday.

Qatar summoned Sweden's ambassador to hand him a protest note over the desecration of the Quran in Stockholm, the foreign ministry said early on Friday.

The Qatari foreign ministry said it would demand Swedish authorities take "all the necessary measures to stop these shameful acts".

Saudi Arabia on Thursday summoned the Swedish charge d'affaires in Riyadh and handed them a note of protest, the foreign ministry said.

The kingdom also condemned a planned burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, on Thursday called for Arab and Islamic nations to also expel Swedish ambassadors from their countries and withdraw their ambassadors from Sweden.

He called for all Muslims to attend Friday prayers and sit in front of mosques while "embracing the Quran".