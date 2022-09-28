Iraq's Parliament to resume sessions amid tight security measures

Iraq's Parliament is set to reconvene for the first time in two months on Wednesday as authorities imposed tight security measures around the government complex in Baghdad.

The parliamentary sessions were suspended in late July after an intervention from Moqtada Al Sadr, who was disgruntled over his failure to form a government. The powerful Shiite cleric ordered his supporters to break into the legislative body to derail the process of government formation by his rivals.

Lawmakers are now scheduled to vote on the resignation of the Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi and elect a Deputy Speaker, the legislative body's agenda stated.

Analysts and politicians say the move may actually serve as a vote of confidence for Mr Al Halbousi, a former ally to Mr Al Sadr. He is seeking to strengthen his position in the negotiations to form a new government with other factions.

The session comes after nearly a year of political deadlock that followed a bitterly disputed election result and mounting violence. The October national elections were the fifth parliamentary vote for a full-term government since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Mr Al Halbousi, a young Sunni leader, made significant gains in the elections. These allowed him and the Kurdistan Democratic Party to team up Mr Al Sadr to form a majority government.

But the process has repeatedly stalled after a coalition of mainly Iran-linked parties, the Co-ordination Framework, mounted legal challenges and boycotts to Parliament sessions.

Mr Al Sadr ordered his MPs to resign and withdraw from government formation in protest, leaving Mr Al Halbousi and the Kurdish Democratic Party to find new allies.

Iraqi security forces sealed off the main bridges and roads leading to the Green Zone on Tuesday night after Mr Al Sadr's supporters called for protests on social media. New blast walls have been erected around the Green Zone, which is home to many state institutions. In some sections, two lines of blast walls have been erected.