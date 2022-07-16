Iraq and US to boost security ties to prevent ISIS comeback

The US and Iraq agreed on Saturday to increase security ties in order to eliminate a potential ISIS comeback.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement issued after talks between US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi in Jeddah, where Saudi Arabia is hosting a summit that brings together leaders of the US, GCC states, Iraq, Egypt and Jordan.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to the strong bilateral partnership under the Strategic Framework Agreement and their determination to continue security coordination to ensure that ISIS can never resurge," the statement said.

The agreement signed in 2008 outlines the basis of relations between the US and Iraq, where there are currently about 2,500 American troops operating alongside several smaller contingents from other countries to train Iraqi forces in the continuing fight against the remnants of ISIS following the defeat of the extremist group in 2017.

“The leaders agreed that the relationship between the US and Iraq is based on a shared interest in Iraq’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and stability and committed to bolstering the bilateral partnership for the benefit of their two nations,” said the statement.

It said Mr Biden and Mr Al Kadhimi discussed a range of regional issues including security, the challenges Iran poses to the region, and energy.

Iran-Saudi talks

Mr Biden welcomed Iraq's initiative to bring Saudi Arabia and Iran together for talks in Baghdad.

"The president expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s forward-thinking diplomacy in the interest of a safer, more stable region," the statement said.

Baghdad has hosted five rounds of direct talks between Iranian and Saudi officials since Mr Biden took office.

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shiite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

Iraq has the strongest ties to Iran of all the Arab countries and its presence at the Saudi summit reflects the support of Washington to bring Iraq closer to the region.

Baghdad, over the years, has found itself "in the middle of a regional power competition", Lahib Higel, a senior Iraq analyst at the International Crisis Group, told The National.

“Its internal stability depends on better relations between its neighbouring countries,” she said.

Mr Biden "commended the Baghdad Summit [that hosted regional leaders last summer], and the unique relationship between Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt, which the United States stands ready to support," the statement said.

On his part, Mr Al Kadhimi stressed his commitment to pursuing initiatives to bring Iraq’s neighbours and friends together to find home-grown solutions for regional challenges and to achieve sustainable stability.

Prior to meeting Mr Biden, the Iraqi premier said he intended to keep up Baghdad's role of hosting talks between its two Middle East neighbours whose rivalry has often played out in Iraq, leading to political paralysis.

“Iraq contributed to the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement, and several sessions held were successful and fruitful, and a great rapprochement took place,” he told The Associated Press.

He said Baghdad would continue to encourage dialogue between the two sides.