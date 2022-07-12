Joe Biden's Middle East visit latest news: president set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia

Latest:

US President Joe Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia this week in his first trip to an Arab country since he became president last year.

Mr Biden is first visiting Israel and the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, where he is expected to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders amid political turmoil after Israel's governing coalition collapsed.

He is then scheduled to fly to Saudi Arabia on Friday for a two-day visit to the kingdom.

Mr Biden is expected to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a senior US official said, and attend a summit of the Gulf Co-operation Council plus Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan, known as the GCC+3.

Mr Biden said the goal of his visit is to “strengthen” US-Saudi relations and promote regional integration.

“My aim will be to strengthen a strategic partnership going forward that’s based on mutual interests and responsibilities, while also holding true to fundamental American values,” he said this week.

