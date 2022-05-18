UN warns Iraq to form government before 'streets boil over'

The UN envoy to Iraq has urged the country's politicians to end a deadlock that has held up the formation of a new government more than seven months since its national elections were held.

Dutch diplomat Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said on Tuesday the crisis could spark civil unrest.

"The streets are about to boil over in Iraq. We cannot afford to go back to a situation that we observed in October 2018," she said, referring to deadly street protests that took place across the country.

READ MORE Iraq faces vital services crisis without budget as political rivals bicker

Earlier on Tuesday, she told the UN Security Council of "the importance of overcoming the political stalemate," which she said is hurting the population.

"Significant domestic vulnerabilities are being compounded by the ongoing effects of the pandemic and global geopolitical tensions," she said.

"A sincere, collective and urgent will to resolve political differences must now prevail for the country to move forward and to meet the needs of its citizens."

More than seven months after legislative elections, Iraqi institutions are at a standstill over lawmakers' inability to elect a president. It is the president's job to select the largest block in parliament to form a government.

In the interim, the outgoing president, Barham Saleh, who had run for re-election, and Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi have been taking care of the day-to-running of the country.