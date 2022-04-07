Three rockets land near Iraq oil refinery

Three rockets landed near an oil refinery in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdistan region, but no casualties or material damage were reported.

The rockets fell near the Kawergosk refinery, one of the largest in the oil-rich area, about 20 kilometres north-west of regional capital Erbil, Kurdish counter-terrorism forces said.

READ MORE Iraq tightens security measures during Ramadan

No one claimed responsibility for the Wednesday's attack.

"The rockets were launched from Khazir area in Mosul," the forces said.

It comes less than a month after Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed an assault on Erbil that it said targeted an Israeli "strategic centre".

The Iranian forces fired a dozen ballistic missiles in the March 13 attack, which caused extensive damage to buildings but did not cause any deaths.

Kurdish authorities have insisted that Israel has no sites in and around Erbil.