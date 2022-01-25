Iraqi court rejects bid to annul outcomes of first parliamentary session

Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge to the outcomes of the first parliamentary session after October's elections, held earlier this month.

Members of Parliament challenged the election process of the chamber's speaker and his two deputies during the January 9 session, demanding a re-run of the process.

The session was chaired by the eldest member of the legislative body, Mahmoud Al Mashhadani, as acting speaker but was briefly adjourned as chaos erupted inside the hall.

Two rival Shiite groups claimed to be the largest bloc, with the right to form the government under terms stipulated by the constitution. When Mr Al Mashhadani asked to check the names and the signatures on both lists with a committee, a heated discussion started between him and some Shiite politicians who gathered around him.

He then appeared to faint and was taken out of the parliament building for treatment, disrupting the session. But proceedings later resumed with the second eldest member, Khalid Al Daraji, and the new Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi and his two deputies were elected.

A few days later, two MPs filed a suit, arguing that the election process of the speaker and his two deputies violated the constitution and the parliament's bylaws as the body cannot be resumed in the absence of the chairman.

As a result, the court temporarily suspended the speaker and his deputies.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the court cancelled the suspension of the three.

The Sadrist bloc, a political group sponsored by populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, emerged as the clear winner in the October 10 election, with 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament.

The Taqadum party, one of two main Sunni political groups, and led by former parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi, followed with 37 seats. Former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law bloc came third with 33 seats.

Mr Al Sadr’s main rival, the Iran-backed Fatah Alliance, won only 17 seats, down from 45 in 2018.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 31 seats, while the Kurdistan Alliance led by the rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party won only 17 seats.