Iraqi court suspends Parliament speaker after controversial session

Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court temporarily suspended the Parliament Speaker and his two deputies on Thursday until a ruling is issued on a controversial first session.

On Sunday, the legislative body held its first session since October 10 national elections.

It was chaired by the eldest member of the legislative body, Mahmoud Al Mashhadani, as acting speaker but was briefly adjourned as chaos erupted inside the hall.

Two rival Shiite groups claimed to be the largest bloc, a step stipulated by the constitution in order win the right to form the government.

When Mr Al Mashhadani asked to check the names and the signatures on both lists with a committee, chaos erupted, leading to a heated discussion between him and some Shiite politicians who gathered around him.

He then appeared to faint and was taken out of the parliament building for treatment, disrupting the session. But proceedings later resumed with the second oldest member, Khalid Al Daraji, and the new Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi and his two deputies were elected.

The competing rivals are the Sadrist Bloc, sponsored by Shiite populist cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, and the Co-ordination Framework that includes Iran-backed Shiite militias and several other Shiite parties.

Mr Al Sadr’s political group won 73 seats in October's national elections, becoming the clear winner, but fell short of gaining the majority — 165 seats in the 329-seat parliament – needed to form the government.

Former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki, who heads the State of Law bloc, won 33 seats, and the Iran-backed Fatah Alliance won 17. Both are the backbone of the Co-Ordination Framework.

MPs from the Co-ordination Framework walked out in a protest against the election of Mr Al Halbousi and deputies during Sunday's session and contested the outcomes at the court.

It is still unclear how long the suspension will last and how it will affect other steps of forming the government