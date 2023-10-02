Al Ittihad football match against Sepahan cancelled in Iran

An Asian Champions League football match between Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad and Iran’s Sepahan has been "cancelled", according to continental football authorities.

“The AFC Champions League 2023/24 Group C match between Sepahan FC and Al Ittihad FC, which was scheduled to take place at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan tonight, has been cancelled due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances,” read a statement from the Asian Football Confederation.

“The AFC reiterates its commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the players, match officials, spectators, and all stakeholders involved.”

READ MORE Saudi clubs of Ronaldo, Benzema and Co to play Asian Champions League games in Iran

Unnamed officials said thematch was called off after Al Ittihad refused to play in the stadium, where a statue of the late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general Qassem Suleimani has been installed.

"The club administrators found a bust of Qassem Suleimani in the walkway to the pitch," an Al Ittihad official told AFP, saying the bust's presence "is totally irrelevant."

"We asked them to remove it before going to the pre-game warm up and they didn't remove it. The team went back to the lockers."

Footage circulating on social media showed images of Al Ittihad training in the stadium in close proximity to the statue. It is unclear when those images were taken.

Social media footage also showed Sepahan supporters throwing items in the direction of the statue on Monday evening and chanting "we don't want to politicise football".

Today, after #IRGC exhibited a statue of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of its Quds Force at Naqshe Jahan stadium of #Isfahan during #Iran's Sepahan vs Saudi Al Ittihad football match, Iranian football spectators got angry and threw water bottles at the statue. Also the… pic.twitter.com/DqchGHxhPN — Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) October 2, 2023

This year's Asian Champions League competition is being staged after a "groundbreaking agreement" was reached between the Saudi Arabian and Iranian football federations, allowing teams from the kingdom to play in Iran after years of playing matches in Dubai and Doha.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a warm welcome in Tehran two weeks ago when Al Nassar became the first Saudi Arabian team to visit Iran since 2016.

Earlier this year Riyadh and Tehran resumed diplomatic relations after years of estrangement.

The AFC requires all members to be neutral in regards to political and religious topics.

“Member Associations shall manage their affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties," it said in a 2017 letter to stakeholders.

The statue of Mr Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020, was unveiled three years ago.

The bust was revealed in a ceremony by the head of Sepahan club and other officials, according to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency.