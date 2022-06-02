Earthquake with magnitude of 4.1 strikes southern Iran in the early hours

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.1 struck southern Iran in the early hours of Thursday.

The quake occurred in an area near the coast at a depth of 10 kilometres at 4.43am.

It was not felt in the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Iran is one of the world’s most seismically active countries.

There have been seven quakes there since May 31, with many occurring in southern areas.

An earthquake, recorded at 4.6 magnitude by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, hit the Iranian island of Kish on Wednesday morning.

Tremors are occasionally felt in the UAE, especially if they are larger than magnitude 5.0.

In June 2020, a 5.1-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres in Iran's southern Fars Province, causing slight tremors in northern parts of the Emirates.

In February that year, residents across the UAE felt the ground shake after a 5.8-magnitude quake struck Iran's Qeshm Island.

Buildings swayed across the country and there were reports of computer monitors shaking.

Since 1900, at least 126,000 people have died in Iran as a result of quakes.

Its deadliest was a 7.4-magnitude quake that occurred in northern Iran in 1990, killing 40,000 people and injuring 300,000. At least 500,000 were left homeless.