Iran foils 'sabotage attack' on atomic agency, says local media

Iran has foiled an attempted sabotage attack on the country’s atomic energy organisation, the pro-government PTV news reported in a tweet on Wednesday.

PTV is the breaking news Twitter account linked to Iran's English language Press TV.

The was no official confirmation of the report from the Iranian authorities and no other details were initially provided.

Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

The report came a day after the US seized the websites of Press TV.

More to follow...