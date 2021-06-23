Iran's president says economic war with the US is over​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

US sanctions on Iran could be coming to an end soon, departing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Cabinet and the Iranian people, Mr Rouhani spoke about the ongoing nuclear talks and claimed that "the government has done a great job and ended the [economic] war".

"Thanks to the self-sacrifice of the people and the instructions of the Supreme Leader, who was able to pull the United States to the negotiating table in Vienna, we were able to resolve important issues ."

Mr Rouhani said that Iran's chief negotiator Abbas Araghchi had been given the authority needed to move forward and finalise a deal.

"We can end the sanctions today," he said .

Earlier in the day, Mr Rouhani's chief of staff said negotiations between Iran, the US and Europe in Vienna had "progressed a lot".

Addressing the Iranian Students News Agency on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Mahmoud Vaezi said that the different sides had agreed on all economic issues and had agreed that more than 1,000 Trump-era sanctions should be lifted. The US has yet to comment on the finalisation of a potential deal.

Mr Vaezi said sanctions on people and groups connected to the supreme leader would be lifted, but he did not specify whether this would also include Iran's incoming president, Ebrahim Raisi, who was hit with sanctions by the US in 2019.

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's president-elect, holds his first press conference after winning the presidential election, in the capital Tehran. Bloomberg

Mr Vaezi also stressed that the departing administration would be working in tandem with the new incoming government to ensure continuity in policy and that no decisions were being made that the new president would be unsatisfied with.

Mr Raisi, Iran's newly elected hardliner president, is due to take office on August 3.

The statements from the Iranian officials came only days after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the talks in Vienna, which adjourned for a break on Sunday, were far from over.

European officials, however, signalled a more optimistic tone on Wednesday with Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas insisting he saw "good chance" of concluding the talks soon on reviving the nuclear deal.