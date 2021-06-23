Iran's president says economic war with the US is over​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Nuclear talks in Vienna adjourned earlier this week but no deal has been announced

Enrique Mora, deputy secretary general of European External Action Service, and Iranian deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna. Reuters
Enrique Mora, deputy secretary general of European External Action Service, and Iranian deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna. Reuters

US sanctions on Iran could be coming to an end soon, departing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Cabinet and the Iranian people, Mr Rouhani spoke about the ongoing nuclear talks and claimed that "the government has done a great job and ended the [economic] war".

"Thanks to the self-sacrifice of the people and the instructions of the Supreme Leader, who was able to pull the United States to the negotiating table in Vienna, we were able to resolve important issues."

Read More

Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi gave his first press conference after winning the country’s election on Monday. EPAIran's incoming president Ebrahim Raisi says he won't meet Joe Biden

Iran foils 'sabotage attack' on atomic agency, says local media

Mr Rouhani said that Iran's chief negotiator Abbas Araghchi had been given the authority needed to move forward and finalise a deal.

"We can end the sanctions today," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Rouhani's chief of staff said negotiations between Iran, the US and Europe in Vienna had "progressed a lot".

Addressing the Iranian Students News Agency on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Mahmoud Vaezi said that the different sides had agreed on all economic issues and had agreed that more than 1,000 Trump-era sanctions should be lifted. The US has yet to comment on the finalisation of a potential deal.

Mr Vaezi said sanctions on people and groups connected to the supreme leader would be lifted, but he did not specify whether this would also include Iran's incoming president, Ebrahim Raisi, who was hit with sanctions by the US in 2019.

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's president, holds his first news conference following his victory in the presidential election in Tehran, Iran. Bloomberg
Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's president-elect, holds his first press conference after winning the presidential election, in the capital Tehran. Bloomberg

Mr Vaezi also stressed that the departing administration would be working in tandem with the new incoming government to ensure continuity in policy and that no decisions were being made that the new president would be unsatisfied with.

Mr Raisi, Iran's newly elected hardliner president, is due to take office on August 3.

The statements from the Iranian officials came only days after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the talks in Vienna, which adjourned for a break on Sunday, were far from over.

European officials, however, signalled a more optimistic tone on Wednesday with Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas insisting he saw "good chance" of concluding the talks soon on reviving the nuclear deal.

Updated: June 23, 2021 03:15 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
From Italy to Zanzibar, here's 25 places perfect for an Eid Al Adha holiday. Unsplash/Joshua Earle

Eid Al Adha: 26 quarantine-free getaways within 7 hours of the UAE

Travel
Al Baik, a fast food chain from Saudi Arabia, is known for its broasted chicken. Instagram / @albaik

Al Baik: Why is the broasted chicken brand from Saudi Arabia so popular?

Food
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. AP

Czech Republic v England ratings: Coufal 7; Sterling 7, Saka 7

Football
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one