Iran foils 'sabotage attack' on atomic agency, local media reports

Iranian authorities have not confirmed the attack

This 2019 photo shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. AFP
Iran foiled an attempted sabotage attack on one of the country’s atomic energy organisation buildings in Karaj, just outside Tehran, the pro-government PTV news reported in a tweet on Wednesday.

PTV is the breaking news Twitter account linked to Iran's English language Press TV.

There was no official confirmation of the report from the Iranian authorities and no other details were provided.

In the past decade Iran has accused Israel of killing its nuclear scientists and launching several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear programme.

Israel tends to issue vague statements on the incidents, neither denying or confirming the allegations.

The report came a day after the US seized the websites of Press TV.

More to follow...

Updated: June 23, 2021 02:31 PM

