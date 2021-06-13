Former confidant of Jordan’s King Abdullah charged with sedition

A Jordanian security court on Sunday charged a former confidant of King Abdullah II and a distant cousin of the monarch with attempted sedition.

The charges against former Royal Court chief Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, who is a junior royal, came more than two months after they were arrested in what the authorities described as an attempt to destabilise the kingdom.

Jordan's official news agency said the two men were charged with inciting opposition to the existing political order and “performing actions that expose the safety of society and its security to danger and cause sedition”.

The allegations have shaken the political foundations of Jordan, a century-old Hashemite monarchy built on the loyalty of the country's tribes who are concentrated its central and southern regions.

The episode also marked an escalation of a royal rift that was largely kept under wraps since King Hussein, father of the current king, died in 1999 after ruling Jordan for almost five decades.

The authorities said the two men, as well as 16 others who were arrested in April and later released, were linked with Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, a half-brother of King Abdullah and a former crown prince.

Prince Hamzah publicly criticised the running of the country at the beginning of April, when the authorities asked him to curb his movements and contacts in the kingdom.

Jordanian TV broadcast footage of the prince with King Abdullah and other members of the royal family at an event to mark Jordan’s centenary on April 11.

He has not been seen in public since.

The prince has "close links" with Mr Awadallah and Sharif Hasan, the official Al Rai newspaper said on Sunday.

It cited documents containing the charges from the Security Court, which is dominated by the military.

According to the documents cited by the paper, Mr Awadallah and Mr Hasan helped the prince “gain international support to back up Prince Hamzah’s goal to reach power”.

In reference to the prince's visits to tribes in outlying areas, the paper said the two men encouraged him to “intensify incitement meetings with some segments of the society”.

Members of the tribes make up the bulk of the security forces and are a major component of the bureaucracy.

It is an arrangement that dates to Emir Abdullah, who founded with the aid of the British, in the early 1920s, what became Jordan in the 1940s.

In return for a stake in the system, most of the major tribes pledged loyalty to the Hashemites, who came from what is now Saudi Arabia. King Abdullah’s great great grandfather is Sharif Hussein bin Ali of Makkah.

Al Rai said Prince Hamzah used a major incident in the central town of Salt in March to try to get public opinion behind him.

Seven coronavirus patients at a public hospital in Salt died after the hospital ran out of oxygen, prompting anti-government demonstrations across the kingdom.

The authorities cracked down on the protests, arresting hundreds of people.

The newspaper said Mr Awadallah sent a message to Mr Hasan after the incident, saying: "It is the time of H."

Mr Awadallah and Mr Hasan are the only two people arrested for suspected links with Prince Hamzah who are not members of tribes. The 16 other men detained were released at the end of April.

The tribal underpinning's of Jordan's system were further shaken earlier this month when a parliamentarian from the Ajarmeh tribe just south of Amman publicly made unprecedented threats against the king and called on his flowerers to disobey the monarch.

Parliament, which has little political power in Jordan but can discipline its members, removed the deputy, Osama Al Ajarmeh, on June 6.

The king abrogated parliament a day later.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

ARABIAN GULF LEAGUE FIXTURES Thursday, September 21

How England have scored their set-piece goals in Russia Three Penalties v Panama, Group Stage (Harry Kane) v Panama, Group Stage (Kane) v Colombia, Last 16 (Kane) Four Corners v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via John Stones header, from Ashley Young corner) v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via Harry Maguire header, from Kieran Trippier corner) v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, header, from Trippier corner) v Sweden, Quarter-Final (Maguire, header, from Young corner) One Free-Kick v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, via Jordan Henderson, Kane header, and Raheem Sterling, from Tripper free-kick)

FIXTURES UAE’s remaining fixtures in World Cup qualification R2

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

Pupils in Abu Dhabi are learning the importance of being active, eating well and leading a healthy lifestyle now and throughout adulthood, thanks to a newly launched programme 'Healthy Lifestyle'. As part of the Healthy Lifestyle programme, specially trained coaches from City Football Schools, along with Healthpoint physicians have visited schools throughout Abu Dhabi to give fun and interactive lessons on working out regularly, making the right food choices, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated, just like their favourite footballers. Organised by Manchester City FC and Healthpoint, Manchester City FC’s regional healthcare partner and part of Mubadala’s healthcare network, the ‘Healthy Lifestyle’ programme will visit 15 schools, meeting around 1,000 youngsters over the next five months. Designed to give pupils all the information they need to improve their diet and fitness habits at home, at school and as they grow up, coaches from City Football Schools will work alongside teachers to lead the youngsters through a series of fun, creative and educational classes as well as activities, including playing football and other games. Dr Mai Ahmed Al Jaber, head of public health at Healthpoint, said: “The programme has different aspects - diet, exercise, sleep and mental well-being. By having a focus on each of those and delivering information in a way that children can absorb easily it can help to address childhood obesity."

