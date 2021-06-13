Former confidant of Jordan’s King Abdullah charged with sedition

A Jordanian security court on Sunday charged a former confidant of King Abdullah II and a distant cousin of the monarch with attempted sedition.

The charges against former Royal Court chief Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, who is a junior royal, came more than two months after they were arrested in what the authorities described as an attempt to destabilise the kingdom.

Jordan's official news agency said the two men were charged with inciting opposition to the existing political order and “performing actions that expose the safety of society and its security to danger and cause sedition”.

The authorities said the two men, as well as 16 others who were arrested in April and later released, were linked with Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, a half-brother of King Abdullah and a former crown prince.

Prince Hamzah publicly criticised the running of the country at the beginning of April, when the authorities asked him to curb his movements and contacts in the kingdom.