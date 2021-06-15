F-16 Falcons take to the sky in Moroccan Air Force exercises - in pictures

US and Moroccan F16 fighter jet pilots prepare to take part in the African Lion military exercise in Ben Guerir, Morocco. AP Photo

African Lion is a joint military exercise between the US military and several African countries. AP Photo

For two weeks, more than 7,000 soldiers will carry out a range of tasks. AFP

The exercise was agreed on in 2002 between the US Marines and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces. AFP

The US, Britain, Canada, the Netherlands, Brazil, Italy, Tunisia and Senegal are participating. AFP

For the first time in years, Spain will not participate. AP Photo

The exercise was launched in 2003 to enhance military inter-operability and co-operation. AFP

Air training exercises will include bombers, fighters and aerial refuelling. AFP

Naval maneuvers are also planned, including a naval gunfire exercise and multiple sea-based drills. AFP

Airmen from the Utah Air National Guard attended a humanitarian civic assistance event in southern Morocco. AFP

The exercise saw US soldiers tending patients alongside Moroccan personnel. AFP

Military exercises are taking place across Morocco, from Kenitra Air Base in the north to Tan Tan and the Grier Labouihi training complex further south. AFP

Group activities are also occurring in Senegal and Tunisia. AFP