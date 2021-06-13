World Day Against Child Labour: No to Child Labour - in pictures

A boy pictured in a workshop on World Day Against Child Labour, in Sanaa, Yemen. The theme of this year's World Day Against Child Labour is No to Child Labor, Yes to Quality Education. EPA

A boy at work on World Day Against Child Labour, in Sanaa, Yemen. EPA

An elderly Yemeni passes a boy working outdoors on World Day Against Child Labour, in Sanaa, Yemen. EPA

A Yemeni boy labouring in Sanaa, Yemen. World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on 12 June across the globe to raise awareness. EPA

A Yemeni boy working as a carpenter on World Day Against Child Labour, in the country's capital, Sanaa. EPA

A Yemeni boy waits for customers at a store on World Day Against Child Labour, in Sanaa, Yemen. EPA

A Yemeni boy at a workshop on World Day Against Child Labour, in Sanaa, Yemen. EPA