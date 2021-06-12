Iraqi city of Mosul still damaged seven years after ISIS occupation - in pictures

The illuminated ruins of the 13th century palace Qara Serai – the Black Palace – of the Zengid Turkoman Sultan Badr Al Din Lu'lu', in Iraq's northern city of Mosul, on the seventh anniversary of the city's fall to ISIS. AFP

Brightly lit roads criss-cross Mosul at night. ISIS extremists occupied the city on June 10, 2014, AFP

The ruins of the 13th century Qara Serai palace reflect in the Tigris. During its occupation of Mosul, ISIS introduced a brutal regime, persecuted minorities and destroyed religious sites. AFP

The damaged Fifth Bridge across the Tigris, connecting eastern and western Mosul. In October 2016, Iraqi, Kurdish, US and French forces launched a joint offensive to recapture Mosul. AFP

A view of Third Bridge across the Tigris in Mosul illuminated at night. AFP

Derelict houses in the Shifaa district of Mosul. Fighting to retake the city was fierce, during which Iraq deployed its largest force since the 2003 invasion by US and coalition forces. AFP

Pedestrians walk past the illuminated ruins of Qara Serai on the bank of the Tigris. AFP