Leaders of Egypt and Iraq pledge to strengthen ties in Cairo talks

The leaders of Egypt and Iraq pledged on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral relations, the Egyptian presidency said.

Talks in Cairo between Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani included a review of regional issues and ways to bolster co-operation between the two nations and Jordan.

The three countries have forged closer ties relations in recent years, establishing a loose alliance focused on economic integration.

Mr Al Sudani arrived in Cairo on Monday for a two-day visit.

He is accompanied by his ministers of trade, housing and electricity, the governor of the central bank, and the chairman of the National Investment Authority.

Among the key issues discussed by Mr Al Sudani and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly were plans to integrate Iraq with Egypt's power grid.

If implemented, this will allow Iraq to reduce the frequency and duration of chronic power cuts and take advantage of Egypt's power surplus.

Mr Al Sudani arrived in Egypt hours after the Iraqi parliament ratified the largest budget in the country’s history. It came after months of political wrangling and four days of voting on individual articles.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi meets Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani in Cairo on Tuesday. Reuters

The budget stands at 198.91 trillion Iraqi dinars ($153 billion), running with a deficit of 64.36 trillion dinars. It is focused on upgrading the nation's collapsing infrastructure.

Egypt is eager for its public and private sectors to land big contracts in Iraq's multibillion-dollar reconstruction and infrastructure drive.

Iraq has hosted a series of recent meetings between Egyptian and Iranian officials who are working to normalise relations after decades of tension. The next round of meetings is expected to take place in Baghdad later this month.

The talks are being sponsored by Oman, which enjoys close relations with both Cairo and Tehran.