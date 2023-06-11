Iraq's parliament set to pass record budget after four days of voting

Iraq's parliament was set to endorse the largest budget in the country’s history on Sunday after months of political wrangling and four days of voting on individual articles.

The budget stands at 198.91 trillion Iraqi dinars ($153 billion) and runs with a deficit of 64.36 trillion dinars. Supporters of the budget said it will expand Iraq's social safety net, including state food rations, while allocating significant spending for critical infrastructure.

Representatives of the Ministry of Electricity, for example, said last month it would represent a “quantum leap” for the troubled sector, where power cuts are frequent.

But analysts said far too much money will be spent on salaries, including allocations for hundreds of thousands of new jobs. They said Iraq will not be able to afford this spending outlay if oil prices fall below $70.

The operational expenditure stands at 133.22 trillion dinars ( about $102.5 billion) while investment expenditure will be 49.35 trillion dinars ($37.9 billion). The remainder of expenditure will mainly go to debt servicing.

It is based on an assumed average oil price over three years of $70 a barrel, with an average daily crude oil output of 3.5 million barrels, including 400,000 from the Kurdistan region.

The government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is planning to repeat it next year and in 2025, although parliament will be able to vote on amendments. Iraq’s fiscal year usually starts on January 1.

Iraq is Opec's second-largest oil producer and oil revenues make up nearly 95 per cent of federal budget. As of early last month, the country's foreign reserves stood at $111bn, the highest since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, according to the Central Bank of Iraq.

It has also boosted its gold reserves to 132.74 tonnes, maintaining its rank at 30 among the world's gold-holding nations, CBI said.