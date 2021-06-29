A look inside a dancer's daily routine in Syria - in pictures

Mohsen Al Abdullah, 25, a law-school graduate and dancer nicknamed Mohi, warms up before going on stage to perform at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, in Damascus. Reuters

Mohsen Al Abdullah gets ready to perform at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, in Damascus. Reuters

Mohsen Al Abdullah, 25, a law-school graduate and dancer, warms up before going on stage in Damascus. Reuters

Dancer Mohsen Al Abdullah meditates at home in Damascus, Syria. Reuters.

Mohsen Al Abdullah, 25, a law-school graduate and dancer nicknamed Mohi, performs at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Damascus. Reuters

Dancer Mohsen Al Abdullah warms up before going on stage to perform at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, in Damascus, Syria. Reuters

Mohsen Al Abdullah on stage at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Damascus. Reuters

Mohsen Al Abdullah, 25, a law-school graduate and dancer nicknamed Mohi sits with his friend, Mayar, at his home in Damascus. Reuters