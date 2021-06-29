A look inside a dancer's daily routine in Syria - in pictures

Mohsen Al Abdullah is a 25-year-old law graduate performing at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Damascus

More from The National:

Red seaweed harvesting in Tunisia - in pictures

Music among the rubble in Gaza - in pictures

British and Jordanian paratrooper exercise - in pictures

Egyptian archaeological sites welcome back tourists - in pictures

Unesco workers rehabilitate heritage homes in Mosul - in pictures

Published: June 29, 2021 01:06 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Nora Abdullah Al Neyadi was one of the two winners of the third Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Emirati special needs teacher who won Dh1 million prize urges society to accept children of all abilities

Education
Before pursuing a political career in 2012, Yair Lapid was a well-known media personality,. AP

Who is Yair Lapid, Israel’s new centrist Foreign Minister?

MENA
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE
A healthcare worker inoculates a woman with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Rommel Fernandez football stadium's parking lot, in Panama City, on Monday, June 28, 2021. AP

How effective are Covid-19 vaccines at beating the Delta variant?

Health
The Rove Expo 2020 is the only hotel on site at Expo 2020 Dubai and is taking bookings. Courtesy: Rove Hotels

Only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai is now taking bookings – for Dh1,000 a night

Heritage