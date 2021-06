Unesco workers rebuild heritage homes in the Old City, on the west of the Tigris, in Mosul, Iraq. A UAE partnership with Unesco has provided funding of $50 million to support rebuilding historic landmarks there. Reuters

Unesco workers renovate heritage buildings with ornate arches in the Old City of Mosul. Much of the Old City was destroyed during the occupation by ISIS from 2014 and 2017, including fighting to retake the city. Reuters

Plasterers restoring the Old City of Mosul. The project employs more that 600 locals and is set to exceed a target of 1,000 employment and training opportunities by its conclusion in 2023, said UAE Minister for Culture and Youth Noura Al Kaabi. Reuters

Al Nuri mosque, which was heavily damaged by ISIS fighters in 2017 during the battle by Iraqi forces to retake Mosul, and is currently being restored. it is believed the mosque was first built there in the 12th century. AFP

A low-angle view of the Al Hadba minaret – also known as the Leaning minaret – in Mosul's Old City. Heavily damaged by ISIS, the minaret is currently undergoing reconstruction under the UAE and Unesco initiative. AFP