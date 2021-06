Freight is the focus of the Etihad Rail network, but its mandate includes passenger travel. The network, when complete, will run across a 1,200-kilometre track that will connect all of the Emirates - from Ghweifat in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi to the emirate of Fujairah on the eastern coast - and link with Saudi Arabia. AFP

Inside the engine, or locomotive section of an Etihad Rail train at Al Mirfa in Abu Dhabi. AFP

An Etihad Rail train at Al Mirfa. The longer the freight train, the more pressure is taken off the country's roads. Etihad trains have carried thousands of tonnes of ores and elements for industrial use. AFP

An Etihad Rail technician at work on a train at Al Mirfa. AFP

A train of the Etihad Rail network at Al Mirfa. AFP

A train of the Etihad Rail network at Al Mirfa. AFP

A train of the Etihad Rail network at Al Mirfa. AFP

Engineers of the Etihad Rail network at work on a train at Al Mirfa. AFP

A train of the Etihad Rail network, in al-Mirfa. AFP