Bee sting therapy in Giza - in pictures

A bee stings the back of a patient receiving treatment at Sayed Al Sayeh's practice in the Egyptian city of Giza. AFP

Sayed Al Sayeh clasps with tongs a bee stinging a patient at his Giza practice. AFP

Sayed Al Sayeh trained as an agricultural engineer before practising apitherapy – a branch of traditional medicine that uses honey bee products, ranging from honey to sting venom. AFP

Sayed Al Sayeh uses tongs to clasp a bee stinging the wrist of a patient at his Giza practice. He provides his services free of charge. AFP

A bee is clasped at the scalp of a patient at the practice. Apitherapy is a traditional medicine in a number of countries, including Egypt. AFP

Bee sting venom is used at the practice to treat conditions such as rheumatic pain, nerve inflammation and arthritis. AFP