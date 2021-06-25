Last supermoon of the year brightens UAE skies

The Strawberry supermoon rose after 7pm

Stargazers and amateur astronomers were treated to brilliant supermoon display in the skies of the UAE on Thursday night.

The last of the year, it appeared bigger and brighter than other full moons because it orbits closer to earth.

Called the "Strawberry moon", it does not actually appear to be pink.

Instead the annual event got its name from native Americans who noted its appearance at the start of strawberry harvesting season.

This was the the third supermoon of the year. The first was in April and appeared 7 per cent bigger and 14 per cent brighter than a regular moon.

The second appeared in May and was the biggest and brightest one of the year.

Other coming astronomical events in the UAE include the Perseid meteor shower in August, the Leonid meteor shower in November and the Geminid meteor shower in December.

