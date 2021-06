Palestinians in Gaza attend the Music Among the Rubble concert in front of the remains of Al Shuruq Tower, which was levelled by an Israeli air strike during last month's conflict. AFP

Palestinians in Gaza attend the Music Among the Rubble concert in front of the remains of Al Shuruq Tower, which was levelled by an Israeli air strike during last month's conflict. AFP

