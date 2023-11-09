Negotiations under way for a three-day Gaza truce in exchange for hostages

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Negotiations involving Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the United States are under way for a three-day truce to allow humanitarian aid, including fuel, to enter Gaza in exchange for the release of some of the hostages held by Hamas, according to Egyptian officials.

They said the proposed truce would be guaranteed and overseen by the US.

The dispatch of relief supplies into the Gaza Strip, where at least 10,500 people have been killed in more than four weeks of relentless Israeli bombardment, would be co-ordinated by Egypt, which shares a border with Israel and Gaza in the Sinai Peninsula, the officials added.

Israel has agreed in principle to drop its opposition to the entry of fuel into Gaza, provided that its use is monitored by the United Nations and US representatives, according to the officials.

The officials did not have an exact number of the hostages who would be released under the deal, but suggested it could be anywhere between 20 and 50, including US citizens.

Barring unforeseen developments, the deal could be announced on Thursday or Friday, they said.

There has been no official word from any of the four countries involved in the negotiations or from Hamas, which is not surprising given the secrecy and delicacy of the process.

If implemented, the deal would significantly reduce the suffering of Gaza's 2.3 million people. The Palestinian territory has been under a complete Israeli siege since the war began on October 7 when a deadly rampage by Hamas militants in southern Israel left more than 1,400 people dead, the bloodiest single day in Israel's history.

The militants also took about 240 hostages back to Gaza.

Egypt signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979 and maintains a working relationship with Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza. Like Egypt, Qatar is a close US ally that has close relations with Hamas's political leaders and is one of the impoverished territory's main benefactors.

Limited relief supplies – mostly food, water and medicines – have been sent to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt since October 21, but the UN says the amounts involved are a drop in the ocean given the needs of the tiny coastal enclave.

Israel has so far refused the entry of fuel for fear it could be used by Hamas for military purposes. The UN says fuel is desperately needed to keep hospitals and water treatment plants working.