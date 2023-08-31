UN Security Council expected to pass resolution on Lebanon's Unifil after last-minute edit

The United Nations Security Council resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (Unifil) is expected to pass a vote on Thursday after last-minute discussions regarding France’s draft resolution, according to diplomatic sources.

“There were last-minute discussions on the language of France’s draft who is the penholder of the resolution who agreed to make a slight edit to the text,” one diplomatic source who prefers to stay anonymous told The National.

A planned United Nations vote on Wednesday to renew approval for the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon had been delayed as France held several last-minute discussions with the United States and the UAE over the texts of the resolution that centred on the freedom of movement of UN troops at the border.

Unifil, formed initially to ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops after the invasion of Lebanon in 1978, is present in south Lebanon along the border with Israel. Their mandate is set to expire on Thursday.

According to the latest draft of the resolution, seen by The National, parties must “cease any restrictions and hindrances to the movement of Unifil personnel and guarantee the freedom of movement of Unifil”.

France had initially added language spelling out that peacekeepers should co-ordinate with the Lebanese government and deleted text from last year's council resolution that demanded all parties allow “announced and unannounced patrols” by UN troops.

According to a source at the UN, who chose to speak only on background, the French resolution was drafted in consultation with the Lebanese government through Lebanon’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Jean Murad, and that France had expected less of an objection once Lebanon had given its initial approval.

An armoured vehicle of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon patrols near a billboard with a portrait of Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon's powerful Shiite armed group Hezbollah, in the southern town of Houla, on August 30. AFP

“Members had objected to the deletion of the texts involving announced and unannounced patrols but after much discussion, France had added it back in,” the source told The National. “France sent a new draft allowing those patrols and we will see if this French amendment is sufficient and accepted by the three countries in the Security Council when it’s voted on Thursday.”

The UAE, the US and the UK objected to the texts of the draft resolution, which they saw as limiting the freedom of movement of Unifil’s forces inside Lebanon.

An Emirati diplomat told Reuters that language restricting the movement of Unifel was unacceptable. “Unifil’s freedom of movement is absolutely paramount at a time when tensions in the area are rising to dangerous levels,” the diplomat said.

Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday to inform him of Beirut's position.

Lebanon's government has objected to the absence of a stipulation in the force's mandate that would make co-ordination mandatory.

Members of the United Nations Security Council attend a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York. Reuters

Unifil's mandate was expanded in 2006, following a month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah, to allow peacekeepers to help the Lebanese army keep parts of the south free of weapons and armed personnel other than those of the Lebanese state.

That has sparked friction with Hezbollah, which effectively controls southern Lebanon despite the presence of the Lebanese army. Hezbollah is a heavily armed party and is Lebanon's most powerful political force.

Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah warned on Monday that even if the Security Council adopted the same language as last year on the freedom of movement of UN troops it would “remain ink on paper”.

“The people will not allow (it),” he said in a televised address on Monday. “There is no intention to use weapons, but … people in the south will not allow a decision to be implemented despite the Lebanese government's rejection of it.”

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on the final draft resolution at 17.45 GMT on Thursday. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also speak to reporters at the stakeout on his upcoming travels two hours later.

Following Wednesday’s delay to hold the vote, Israel’s permanent delegate to the United Nations warned that the country was close to carrying out a military campaign against Lebanon.

Israel is "the nearest to launching military action in Lebanon since the 2006 [war]," Gilad Erdan told Army Radio, citing what he called Hezbollah's escalation along the border.